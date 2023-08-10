Tata Motors clears key step for mfg incentive

Tata Motors clears key step for mfg incentive2 min read 10 Aug 2023, 11:28 PM IST
- ARAI certificate on value addition makes Tiago EV maker eligible for PLI
New Delhi: Tata Motors Ltd has received a certificate from the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) for domestic value addition (DVA), a key step which will qualify it to receive incentives under the government’s ₹25,938 crore PLI scheme to boost the country’s manufacturing capabilities for advanced automotive technologies.
Tata Motors is only the second manufacturer after Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd to receive the eligibility certificate for the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme. Tata Motors was awarded the certification for its electric hatchback Tiago.
Tata Motors is estimating a payout of ₹600-700 crore in incentives under the scheme this fiscal, if it’s also able to receive similar approvals for its small electric truck Ace EV, its flagship electric SUV Nexon EV and the Tigor EV in the next month or month-and-a-half. However, a delay in further certifications could mean the automaker only has about a quarter of a year to make sales after becoming eligible for incentives, which could cap the payout it can receive, people close to the developments said on condition of anonymity.
Tata Motors will also have to secure approvals from the ministry of heavy industries for the investments it has made in EV technology and production, in line with the investment criteria that will be laid down under the standard operating procedure (SOP) which is being drafted and deliberated at the moment.
Incentives will be paid out to the company after all these conditions are met.
When contacted, a spokesperson for Tata Motors confirmed the company has received the ARAI certificate for the Tiago electric car. The spokesperson, however, declined to comment on the incentives Tata Motors will receive from the PLI scheme. Meanwhile, the ministry of heavy industries has been hastening OEMs and suppliers to obtain ARAI approval certifications, so it can start disbursing incentives under the scheme.
Industry body PHD Chamber of Commerce has sent a representation to the ministry, seeking an extension of the timelines that qualifying applicants have been given to submit their DVA certification.
OEMs also point to complexities in obtaining and sharing trade-sensitive data from suppliers pertaining to domestic value addition in parts, a process that they say needs “significant rationalization and streamlining" if incentives are to be disbursed on a quarterly basis.
The government didn’t disburse any incentives to OEMs under the scheme in its first year.
“The auto PLI scheme provides that an application for claim of incentives in respect of any financial year shall be made within six months from the end of the fiscal year and therefore the applicants under the said scheme are required to file an application for FY 2022-23 on or before 30 September 2023," PHD’s representation to the ministry said.
“It is important to note that the incentives under the scheme shall only be granted in respect of sale of AAT (advanced automotive technology) products which have a DVA of 50% or more (computed basis detail of import content till tier-3 level). However, owing to lack of clarity regarding the procedures to be followed and documentations to be maintained for computation of DVA, several industry bodies represented before the government to seek guidance in this regard. Consequently, till the conclusion of deliberations on this account, the applicants were unable to arrive at DVA% for AAT products and file an application," the PHD representation added.