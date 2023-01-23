Tata Motors confirms delisting from NYSE, termination of ADS programme

Tata Motors confirms delisting from NYSE, termination of ADS programme2 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 10:47 PM IST
After Monday, there will be no over-the-counter market trading of the American Depositary Shares (ADSs) in the US due to regulatory restrictions under the Indian law
Tata Motors on Monday said the voluntary delisting of its American Depositary Shares, representing ordinary shares, from the New York Stock Exchange will become effective close of trading on January 23, 2023.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×