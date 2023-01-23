Tata Motors confirms delisting from NYSE, termination of ADS programme

“As a consequence of the delisting becoming effective, termination of the Amended and Restated Deposit Agreement, dated as of September 27, 2004, as amended by Amendment No. 1 to the Amended and Restated Deposit Agreement, dated as of December 16, 2009 (so amended, the “Deposit Agreement"), by and among the Company, Citibank, N.A. as Depositary (the “Depositary") and the Holders and Beneficial Owners of the ADSs, will also become effective close of trading on the NYSE on January 23, 2023. After January 23, 2023, there will be no over-the-counter market trading of the ADSs in the United States due to regulatory restrictions under Indian law," said company in its regulatory filing.