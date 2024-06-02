Tata Motors demerger to enhance commercial vehicle business globally, says Girish Wagh
Tata Motors Executive Director Girish Wagh believes demerger will enhance focus and agility in the commercial vehicle market globally. FY25 outlook is positive with a focus on creating a world-class company.
Tata Motors Executive Director Girish Wagh said on Sunday that the proposed demerger of the existing automotive business into two listed entities will help the commercial vehicle vertical become more agile and capitalise on the opportunities available globally.