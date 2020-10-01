Tata Motors domestic sales grow 37% YoY in September

Mumbai: Driven by the demand for passenger cars and small commercial vehicles (SCVs), Tata Motors Ltd domestic wholesales grew 37% YoY to 44,444 units in September.

The company dispatched 21,199 cars last month as against 8,097 units in the year-ago period as it continues to ride the demand for personal mobility across urban and rural markets.

A report by Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd points out that growth for Tata Motors has been aided by last year’s low base and demand for new models such as premium hatchback Altroz.

According to Shailesh Chandra, president, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors, wholesales were higher than retails ahead of the festive season last month.

Mint reported on September 14 that Tata Motors is planning to ramp up its monthly car production to 18,000 units or more anticipating an uptick in demand through the months of September – November.

“Despite challenges owing to rising Covid-19 cases across the country, supply-side has been progressively improving," Chandra said.

The company’s total domestic commercial vehicle sales were at 23,245 units, down 4% YoY as light, intermediate, medium and heavy commercial vehicles (LCVs, ICVs and MHCVs) continue to witness muted demand in the market.

LCVs and ICVs, and MHCV sales were at 3,339 units (down 5% YoY) and 4,606 units (down 9% YoY) respectively.

That said, Tata Motors reported sales of 14,522 units of SCVs across cargo and pick up segments, up 7% YoY. To be sure, small businessmen and last mile logistics companies use SCVs to deliver goods across urban and rural markets. The growing presence of e-commerce companies with home delivery models is one of the key reasons behind the surge in the demand for SCVs.

Girish Wagh, President, Commercial Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors said that the (wholesale) offtake was higher than retail as the company is preparing for sequential improvement in retail sales in the coming months.

“Our BSVI products are receiving very good response from customers, as these deliver on the promise of better earnings potential across applications, along with enhanced comfort, connectivity and performance," Wagh said.

The company’s total domestic Q2FY21 volumes stood at 106,888 units, up 13% YoY as it anticipates increased demand for passenger vehicles (PVs) during the festive season.

It has sold 54,791 units of PVs including 924 electric cars during Q2FY21 as against 25,898 units in the year-ago period.

On the CV front, however, wholesales were at 52,094 units during the September quarter as against 68,556 units in the year-ago period.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated