Tata Motors’ Tiago, Tigor sales fuelled by EVs, CNG4 min read . Updated: 25 May 2023, 11:56 PM IST
The homegrown automotive major’s electric and CNG variants saw hatchback Tiago and compact sedan Tigor contribute 54% to its overall combined sales of the two models between January 2023 and April 2023
Tata Motors Ltd garners over half of its sales from powertrain options in the alternative fuel segment, namely electric and compressed natural gas (CNG), in models where it provides these options, according to data reviewed by Mint. This is primarily attributed to the availability of models equipped with these fuel alternatives.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×