Tata Motors pushes for e-taxi subsidy after exclusion from PM E-Drive

NEW DELHI :Tata Motors Ltd, India’s leading electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, is engaging with the Centre to re-examine the e-taxi segment's exclusion from the ₹10,900 crore EV subsidy scheme approved by the cabinet on 11 September, two people close to the development said.
Tata Motors Ltd, India’s leading electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, is engaging with the Centre to re-examine the e-taxi segment's exclusion from the ₹10,900 crore EV subsidy scheme approved by the cabinet on 11 September, two people close to the development said.
The PM Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement (PM E-DRIVE), marking the third phase of the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME) policy, leaves the e-taxi segment outside the purview of subsidies, even though it is a key form of shared mobility.
The PM Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement (PM E-DRIVE), marking the third phase of the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME) policy, leaves the e-taxi segment outside the purview of subsidies, even though it is a key form of shared mobility.
The carmaker is lobbying the government to consider the significant CO2 emissions from the cab segment because of the high daily mileage. And to reduce environmental impact in the transportation sector, it's crucial to replace cab fleets with EVs.
Also Read: Electric vehicles become 10% costlier in Delhi, registrations slip
Impact on sales
Sales to fleet customers such as Uber and BluSmart account for 20% of Tata Motors' total EV volumes, said P.B. Balaji, Tata Motors' group chief financial officer, in the first-quarter post-earnings conference on 31 July, adding that the absence of FAME II incentives in the June quarter and July did impact the company's fleet sales.
Tata Motors' EV sales were down 14% year-on-year (y-o-y) to 16,579 units for the quarter ended 30 June. In July, the decline extended to 21% y-o-y.
Further, conventional passenger vehicles also saw a 6% y-o-y fall in sales in the first quarter of 2024-25, even as the company announced impressive revenue and profit growth led by sales of its luxury car unit, Jaguar Land Rover.
Mint's emailed queries to Tata Motors remained unanswered till press time.
Also Read: Tata Motors CNG cars speed ahead, EVs shift to slow lane
Since 2015, over 1.6 million EVs have been subsidized in the first two phases of FAME, including only 23,311 electric four-wheelers in the second phase.
Besides, several state governments have rolled back EV subsidies.
A necessary boost
“Subsidies for electric passenger vehicles on the commercial side would have definitely helped," said Hemal Thakkar, senior practice leader and director, Crisil. “However, even without central and state subsidies (assuming ₹1.5 lakh FAME subsidy and ₹1.5 lakh Delhi government subsidy), the lifetime cost of an EV in New Delhi is still 17% and 12% lower than petrol and diesel vehicles, respectively, over a four-year holding period."
The cost advantage, even without subsidies, is still significant for fleet operators, Thakkar said.
Also Read: Tata Motors looks beyond group to source EV batteries
While the e-taxi segment remains a focus, Crisil also sees potential growth in the corporate employee transportation market. “With environmental, social, and governance (ESG) compliance becoming mandatory for many companies, particularly under Scope 3 emissions reporting, the demand for EVs in employee transport could rise sharply. This presents a promising opportunity for carmakers to provide EV solutions to businesses looking to reduce their carbon footprints," Thakkar said.
Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions are greenhouse gases released throughout an organization’s value chain.