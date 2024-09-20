Tata Motors pushes for e-taxi subsidy after exclusion from PM E-Drive

A necessary boost

“Subsidies for electric passenger vehicles on the commercial side would have definitely helped," said Hemal Thakkar, senior practice leader and director, Crisil. “However, even without central and state subsidies (assuming ₹1.5 lakh FAME subsidy and ₹1.5 lakh Delhi government subsidy), the lifetime cost of an EV in New Delhi is still 17% and 12% lower than petrol and diesel vehicles, respectively, over a four-year holding period."