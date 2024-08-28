Companies
Tata Motors looks beyond group to source EV batteries
Summary
- So far, battery packs for Tata Motors’ passenger EVs were made solely by group firm Tata AutoComp Systems using cells sourced from China’s lithium-ion cell technology major Gotion via its joint venture partnership with the company
Tata Motors Ltd will source battery packs for its passenger electric vehicles (EVs) from China’s Octillion Power Systems, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said, ending the practice of buying them solely from group company Tata AutoCompSystems Ltd.
