Pure EV architecture

Tata Motors started delivering the Curvv EV last week, while the waiting period for the product ranges from six to eight weeks at present. The car is built on its pure EV architecture acti.ev (Advanced Connected Tech-Intelligent Electric Vehicle) and can deliver a range of up to 585km on a single charge with its 55kWh variant. The EV is also built on an all-new modular platform, with both the variants of the EV using newly designed battery packs.