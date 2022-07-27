Tata Motors expects JLR demand to stay strong

For commercial vehicles, Tata Motors expects demand to improve as commodity prices stabilize and construction activity rebounds. “We are expecting things to come back to normal mid- August onwards. High fuel prices and interest rates were some factors on the negative side, but we see commodity prices stabilizing and a pause in price increases, which we saw in the last two years, adding to demand stability. We are also seeing buses come back strongly now, and the M&HCV and construction segment is doing well," Balaji said.