NEW DELHI: Tata Motors has filed a plea in the Bombay high court challenging a decision of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) to disqualify its bid for a tender of 1,400 electric buses on "unreasonable" grounds.

Mint has seen a copy of the plea filed on May 10. The court will hear the matter on 23 May.

Tata Motors has alleged that its technical bid was rejected on arbitrary grounds in favour of another bidder, Evey Trans Pvt Ltd.

Tata Motors declined to comment on Mint's query saying the matter was sub-judice.

The auto major had submitted its technical and financial bid for the tender on 25 April. BEST had invited bids for an order of 1,400 single-decker AC electric buses to be used for public transport.

A bench comprising justices Nitin W. Sambre and Anil Laxman Pansare of the Bombay high court has directed BEST to submit a reply to the plea by Tata Motors.

Tata Motors, represented by law firm Karanjawala & Co, has argued that its bid complies with the conditions of the tender and provides a guarantee of operating range of electric buses as 200 km for single decker buses, with 80% state of charge without any interruption.