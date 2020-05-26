Tata Motors gets board nod to raise 1,000 cr

Tata Motors gets board nod to raise ₹1,000 cr1 min read . 26 May 2020
Automakers have been raising capital lately to ensure liquidity as revenues fall sharply amid near zero sales
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Automakers have been raising capital lately to ensure liquidity as revenues fall sharply amid near zero sales
Tata Motors Ltd Tuesday said it will raise ₹1,000 crore by selling non-convertible debentures or NCDs, as automakers continue to raise capital amid a squeeze on cash flows due to the lockdown.
Tata Motors Ltd Tuesday said it will raise ₹1,000 crore by selling non-convertible debentures or NCDs, as automakers continue to raise capital amid a squeeze on cash flows due to the lockdown.
“We wish to inform you that the Board approved Committee has today approved allotment of 10,000 rated, listed, secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures E29-A series of face value ₹10,00,000 each, at par, aggregating ₹1,000 crores on private placement basis," the Mumbai-based company said in a regulatory filing.
“We wish to inform you that the Board approved Committee has today approved allotment of 10,000 rated, listed, secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures E29-A series of face value ₹10,00,000 each, at par, aggregating ₹1,000 crores on private placement basis," the Mumbai-based company said in a regulatory filing.
Tata Motors said all the 10,000 NCDs will be allotted to the State Bank of India at an interest rate of 8.80% per annum. The debt instruments are proposed to be listed on the wholesale debt market segment of BSE and NSE.
Earlier in May, the company aborted a plan for a similar-sized NCD issue citing ‘higher cost expectations from the market participants due to the tight money market conditions".
Market analysts said automakers have been raising capital lately via issuance of debentures to ensure liquidity as revenues fall sharply amid near zero sales the lockdown.
Other companies in the automotive industry which have raised funds via NCDs include Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, TVS Motor Company Ltd and Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated