MUMBAI: Global vehicle dispatches of Tata Motors Ltd (TML), including Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) volumes, declined 35% year-on-year (YoY) in the March quarter which saw production drop as factories shut down due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The company’s global dispatches for the period stood at 231,929 vehicles.

Wholesales of TML's commercial vehicles and those from the Tata Daewoo range stood at 72,608 during January-March, declining 49% on year.

Passenger vehicle wholesales fell 26% YoY to 159,321 in the fourth quarter of FY20.

Global dispatches for JLR were recorded at 126,979 vehicles, which included 6,288 units sold by Chery Jaguar Land Rover in China.

Jaguar dispatches numbered 32,940 for the quarter, and Land Rover dispatches were at 94,039.

On 18 April, JLR had reported retail sales for Q4FY20 and FY20. The Tata Motors' subsidiary had said it sold 109,869 vehicles in the March quarter, down 31% year on year.

For the full year though, wholesales declined at a lower 12%, helped by the British luxury carmaker double-digit growth in China during Q2 and Q3 of the previous fiscal.

JLR’s retail sales for FY20 were at 508,659 vehicles.

The company said with lockdown measures easing in China, nearly all retailers have now reopened and sales are seen recovering.

Tata Motors’ domestic dispatches for FY20 stood at 442,052 vehicles, down 35% from a year ago. That included a 34% drop in its commercial vehicle volumes, which stood at 3.1 lakh, and a 38% decline in passenger vehicle sales at 1.31 lakh.

Earlier this month, S&P Global Ratings had downgraded Tata Motors’ senior unsecured notes from B+ to B on weakening credit metrics due to the economic impact of the covid-19 outbreak. That takes into account the high uncertainty for JLR volumes in the UK, Europe and the US.