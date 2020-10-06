Home >Companies >News >Tata Motors global wholesales decline 16% in Jul-Sept
Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were 91,367 vehicles in the July-September quarter of FY21 (Photo: Reuters)
Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were 91,367 vehicles in the July-September quarter of FY21 (Photo: Reuters)

Tata Motors global wholesales decline 16% in Jul-Sept

1 min read . Updated: 06 Oct 2020, 04:55 PM IST PTI

The drop in sales of its commercial vehicles and Daewoo range was higher at 29% during the second quarter of FY2021 as compared to passenger vehicles sales, which declined 9% over the second quarter of the previous fiscal

MUMBAI : Tata Motors on Tuesday said its group global wholesales, including Jaguar Land Rover, declined by 16% to 2,02,873 units in the second quarter of the current financial year over the year-ago period.

The drop in sales of its commercial vehicles and Daewoo range was higher at 29% (56,614 vehicles) during the second quarter of FY2021 as compared to passenger vehicles sales, which declined 9% (1,46,259 units) over the second quarter of the previous fiscal, according to a release.

Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were 91,367 vehicles in the July-September quarter of FY21. Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were 18,189 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the quarter were 73,178 vehicles, Tata Motors said.

