Tata Motors global wholesales record 48% rise in Q1FY23; shares jump 2%

On Thursday, Tata Motors announced that Jaguar Land Rover's retail sales in Q1FY23 were 78,825 vehicles, broadly flat (183 units lower) compared with the previous quarter ending 31 March 2022 and down 37% (46k units) from the quarter a year ago ending 30 June 2021. Compared to the prior quarter, retails were higher in the UK (+10%) and Europe (+49%) but were lower in China (-5%), North America (-30%) and Overseas (-10%) reflecting the transition to new models and delivery times to these markets.