Tata Motors global wholesales rise 2% in Q3

On Thursday, Tata Motors shares 1.04% higher at 512.55 apiece on NSE.
1 min read . 05:40 PM IST Livemint

  • Tata Motors Q3 update: Global wholesales of commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in Q3 were at 1,02,772

India's leading automaker Tata Motors has shared an update for third quarter global whoseales, including for Jaguar Land Rover (JLR).

Tata Motors Group global wholesales in Q3, including JLR, were at 2,85,445, higher by 2%, as compared to the same period last year.

Global wholesales of all Tata Motors’ commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in Q3 were at 1,02,772, up over 14% from a year ago.

Meanwhile passenger vehicle sales in the reporting stood at 1,82,673, down 3% year-on-year.

For JLR, sales stood 83,110 vehicles. Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were 13,518 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the quarter were 69,592 vehicles.

Tata Motors yesterday said JLR sales were continued to be constrained by semiconducter shortages, but numbers improved from the second quarter.

"Looking ahead, the chip shortage remains dynamic and difficult to forecast, however, we expect supply to continue to improve in Q4 of the fiscal year ending 31 March 2022," Tata Motors said.

Despite the impact of the semiconductor shortage on production and sales, the company said it continues to see strong demand for its products with global retail orders at record levels.

The total order book has grown to over 154,000 units, up about 30,000 orders from the prior quarter for the New Range Rover, while demand for the Land Rover Defender remains strong with about 36,000 orders.

