Tata Motors global wholesales figures in the September quarter (Q2FY22), including Jaguar Land Rover stood at 2,51,689, higher by 24%, as compared to the same period last year, the company said in a filing on Monday.

Global wholesales of all Tata Motors’ commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in the September quarter were at 89,055. This is an increase of 57%, over same quarter last year.

The wholesales of all passenger vehicles in the reporting period rose 11% year-on-year at 1,62,634.

Meanwhile, the wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were 78,251 vehicles. The JLR number for Q2 includes CJLR volumes of 14,219 units. CJLR is a JV between JLR and Chery Automobiles and is an unconsolidated subsidiary for JLR .

Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were 13,944 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the quarter were 64,307 vehicles.

The automaker has reported total sales at 55,988 in September from the India business as compared to 44,410 units in the same month last year. For the whole September quarter, total sales rose 52% to 1,62,159 as against 1,06,854 in the same period last year.

On Monday, Tata Motors' stock hit a fresh 52-week high of ₹420.9, rising nearly 9% to eventually settle at ₹415.75. Since the start of 2021, the scrip has soared as much as 124%.

The shares have rallied around 21% in the past five sessions, whereas in a month, it has risen about 39%.

