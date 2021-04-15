Tata Motors global wholesales rise 43% in Q4FY21

Tata Motors global wholesales rise 43% in Q4FY211 min read . 07:06 AM IST
The company reported a 39% increase in its global passenger vehicle sales at 2,20,697 units in Q4.
Tata Motors on Wednesday said its group's global wholesales, including Jaguar Land Rover, increased 43 per cent to 3,30,125 units in the fourth quarter of 2020-21 fiscal.
The global wholesales of the company's commercial vehicles and Daewoo range jumped 55 per cent to 1,09,428 units during the January-March quarter of 2020-21 as compared with fourth quarter of FY2020, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.
Similarly, the company reported a 39 per cent rise in its global passenger vehicle sales at 2,20,697 units in the fourth quarter as compared with the fourth quarter of 2019-20, it added.
Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were at 1,36,461 units in the January-March quarter of 2020-21. Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were at 31,814 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the quarter stood at 1,04,647 vehicles, Tata Motors said.
