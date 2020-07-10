Tata Motors group global wholesales dip 64% at 91,594 in Q1

MUMBAI : The Tata Motors Group global wholesales in the April to June quarter dropped by 64% to 91,594 units as compared to Q1 FY20.

Global wholesales of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in Q1 FY21 were at 11,598 units, down 89% year-on-year, it said in a statement on Friday.

Global wholesales of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in Q1 FY21 were at 11,598 units, down 89% year-on-year, it said in a statement on Friday.

Global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in Q1 FY21 were down 49% at 79,996 units.

On the other hand, global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were 65,425 vehicles. Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were 17,971 vehicles while Land Rover wholesales were 47,454 vehicles.

The auto industry has been facing strong headwinds amid a slowing economy due to multiple factors -- liquidity crisis, high fuel prices, changes in axle load norms and BS-VI transition -- all leading to weak consumer sentiments and subdued demand across segments.

Disruption in the supply chain induced by the pandemic and the nationwide lockdown in mid-March 2020 have added to the problems.