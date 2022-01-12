Tata Motors has a bleak Q3 update for JLR sales

“The New Range Rover is the embodiment of Jaguar Land Rover’s vision for Modern Luxury by Design. We are delighted that positive feedback at launch has led to a strong order intake for this first all new modern luxury model. Furthermore, the Land Rover Defender continues to contribute to a record order bank next to our all electric Jaguar I-PACE. Semi-conductor supply challenges continue within the industry but our wholesale volumes are improving. We look forward to completing delivery to global customers as supply improves in 2022," Lennard Hoornik, JLR chief commercial officer said.