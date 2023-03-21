Tata Motors hike prices of commercial vehicles by 5% to comply with BS6 emission norms1 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2023, 07:50 PM IST
As Tata Motors transitions its entire vehicle portfolio to meet these standards, the company said, customers and fleet owners can expect a range of cleaner, greener, and technologically superior offerings that deliver higher benefits and lower total cost of ownership.
Tata Motors is set to increase the prices of its commercial vehicles by 5% with effect from April 1, 2023. The reason behind increasing CV prices is to comply with the more stringent BS6 phase II emission norms. That being said, the price hike will apply to the entire range of Tata Motors CV.
