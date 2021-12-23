Tata Motors incorporates EV subsidiary Tata Passenger Electric Mobility

In October this year, Tata Motors had unveiled its plans to invest over $2 billion in its electric vehicle (EV) business over the next five years after the Indian automaker announced it had raised funds from private equity firm TPG. TPG's Rise Climate Fund and Abu Dhabi state holding company ADQ had agreed to invest about $1 billion to expand the company's EV business for which it would form a separate unit, as informed by the auto manufacturer.