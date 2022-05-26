Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Companies / News /  Tata Motors incorporates EV focused subsidiary

Tata Motors incorporates EV focused subsidiary

In addition to existing state transport units (STUs) and government fleets, TSCMSL will also cater to all business opportunities across passenger mobility applications, the company said in a statement.
1 min read . 10:11 PM ISTLivemint

  • With the launch of TML Smart City Mobility Solutions, the company intends to bring specific focus to its electric vehicles segment as a service offerings across its portfolio of commercial vehicles.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

In addition to existing state transport units (STUs) and government fleets, TSCMSL will also cater to all business opportunities across passenger mobility applications, the company said in a statement.

The company already has 650 EV buses plying on roads across various cities in India with a cumulative coverage of 35 million kms and has operationalized 250+ EV buses in FY22.