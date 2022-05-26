Tata Motors incorporates EV focused subsidiary

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
With the launch of TML Smart City Mobility Solutions, the company intends to bring specific focus to its electric vehicles segment as a service offerings across its portfolio of commercial vehicles.
Leading automaker Tata Motors Ltd has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary ‘TML Smart City Mobility Solutions Ltd’ for undertaking urban mass mobility business under an own, operate and maintain model.
In addition to existing state transport units (STUs) and government fleets, TSCMSL will also cater to all business opportunities across passenger mobility applications, the company said in a statement.
The company already has 650 EV buses plying on roads across various cities in India with a cumulative coverage of 35 million kms and has operationalized 250+ EV buses in FY22.