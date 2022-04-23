OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Tata Motors increases price of its passenger vehicles from today. Details here
India’s leading vehicle manufacturer, Tata Motors on Saturday has announced a price increase across its passenger vehicles, to partially offset the rise in input cost.

“Effective today, (April 23, 2022), the weighted average increase is 1.1%, depending on the variant and model," Tata Motors said in a statement.

The Mumbai-based automaker sells various models like Tiago, Punch and Harrier, in the domestic market.

