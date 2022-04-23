Tata Motors increases price of its passenger vehicles from today. Details here1 min read . Updated: 23 Apr 2022, 01:34 PM IST
- The Mumbai-based automaker sells various models like Tiago, Punch and Harrier, in the domestic market.
India’s leading vehicle manufacturer, Tata Motors on Saturday has announced a price increase across its passenger vehicles, to partially offset the rise in input cost.
“Effective today, (April 23, 2022), the weighted average increase is 1.1%, depending on the variant and model," Tata Motors said in a statement.
