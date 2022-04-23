Tata Motors increases price of its passenger vehicles from today. Details here

Tata Motors increases price of its passenger vehicles from today. Details here1 min read . 01:34 PM IST
- The Mumbai-based automaker sells various models like Tiago, Punch and Harrier, in the domestic market.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
India’s leading vehicle manufacturer, Tata Motors on Saturday has announced a price increase across its passenger vehicles, to partially offset the rise in input cost.
India’s leading vehicle manufacturer, Tata Motors on Saturday has announced a price increase across its passenger vehicles, to partially offset the rise in input cost.
“Effective today, (April 23, 2022), the weighted average increase is 1.1%, depending on the variant and model," Tata Motors said in a statement.
“Effective today, (April 23, 2022), the weighted average increase is 1.1%, depending on the variant and model," Tata Motors said in a statement.
The Mumbai-based automaker sells various models like Tiago, Punch and Harrier, in the domestic market.