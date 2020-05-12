Amid expectations that the covid outbreak will depress automobile sales this financial year, homegrown vehicle manufacturer Tata Motors Ltd, India business has no equity value, according to a report by brokerage firm CLSA.

“We assign zero equity value to (Tata Motors’) India business," the brokerage said, citing the company’s rising net debt levels, covid-19 related disruptions and little hope of recovery in the commercial and passenger vehicle segments.

Tata Motors’ luxury car unit Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) is the only driver of its valuation, the report said.

Revenues from JLR contributed 79% of Tata Motors’ consolidated turnover for the first 3 quarters of FY2020, the company financials point out. TML is yet to report it’s fourth quarter results for the last fiscal.

While the pandemic that originated from China had put brakes on JLR’s turnaround plan, Mint last month reported that the British carmaker’s Chinese joint venture – Chery Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Company Ltd or CJLR – has already resumed 75% of its budgeted production.

CJLR’s June quarter production plan is now similar to that of last year’s, which is a relief for the parent company.Meanwhile, India business continues to be the pain point in its balance sheet.

The country’s largest commercial vehicle (CV) manufacturer had reported a 32% year-on-year decline in its domestic CV sales in FY20 as against the industry drop of 29% yoy. In the passenger vehicle (PV) segment, the company posted a yoy decline of over 40% as against the industry decline of 18% yoy last fiscal.

The sharp decline in the company’s CV volumes last year has pulled back gains from JLR recovery, Mint had reported in January.

PB Balaji, Group CFO at Tata Motors had told this publication earlier this year that the company had delivered positive free cash flow (FCF) of ₹2,400 crore for the quarter ending December 2019 in the domestic business by correcting inventory and maintaining working capital.

However, the CLSA report projects that the company’s overall net debt would expand from ₹284 billion in FY19 to ₹681 billion in FY22. “We believe future equity infusions are also likely to be utilized for loss funding and hence we do not attribute any equity value to its India business," the brokerage said.

Nevertheless, CLSA forecasts that JLR and India CV business would recover in FY2022 with paseenger vehicles business continuing to be a drag.

According to a senior executive,who did not want to be identified, Tata Motors’ PV business has been struggling for a long time and the CV business was the mainstay of the India operations, which is now under preasure due to the economic slowdown

“Senior executives of Tata Motors are now focusing on establishing the PV business as a separate company. The company needs a strategic investor for the PV business and under current circumstances it might take some time. The CV business will only recover once the economy revives and there lot of uncertainty on that front. Fundamentally this business is quite well positioned," added executive mentioned above.

According to an equity analyst in one of the foreign brokerage firms, the Indian business of Tata Motors especially on the passenger vehicle side has very less value and the CV business will now take time to revive since infrastructure investment will take time to pick up.

