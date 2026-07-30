Tata Motors' $4.4 billion Iveco deal delayed again

The completion of Tata Motors' $4.4 billion acquisition of Italian commercial vehicle maker Iveco has been delayed again, with the companies now expecting to close the deal towards the end of 2026, missing the previously revised September-quarter timeline.

In its quarterly earnings presentation on Thursday, Iveco said the deal is expected to close after Tata Motors secures the final pending approval from European authorities by the end of August, following which the remaining procedural formalities will be completed.

The delay means the Indian automaker is unlikely to consolidate Iveco's financials for most of FY27, postponing the revenue and earnings contribution from its biggest acquisition to date.

It could also defer the rollout of the commercial vehicle manufacturer's integration and business plans for the Italian truck and bus maker.

This is the second delay as Tata Motors had originally expected to close the deal by the end of June.

“Based on the information received from Tata Motors, following its interactions with the competent authority, all requests have been addressed, and the final clearance is expected to be received by the end of August 2026,” Iveco said.

The company added that the tender offer is expected in early September, with closure by early November 2026.

Iveco's chief financial officer, Anna Tanganell, will also leave the company after the completion of Tata Motors' offer.

“Iveco Group N.V. announces that it has agreed with its chief financial and IT officer, Anna Tanganelli, that on the substantive completion of the public tender offer for Iveco Group by Tata Motors, she will leave the company to take up a new role with a publicly listed company on the 2nd of November 2026,” Iveco said in a separate statement.

The statement said that the process to identify a new CFO was already underway.

Pending approvals Tata Motors' management earlier explained that all required approvals had been received, barring financial regulatory clearances in France and Spain. Iveco has a non-banking financial company that requires approval from financial authorities for a merger with Tata Motors.

The formal process for the acquisition to be completed will begin only after all regulatory approvals are obtained. After all regulatory approvals come through, Tata’s offer will be submitted to Italy’s securities market regulator Commissione Nazionale per le Società e la Borsa (Consob), following which the offer will be formally launched.

An extraordinary general meeting will be held by Iveco after the offer launch.

The Mumbai-based automaker announced in July 2025 that it would acquire Iveco in a $4.4 billion deal to expand its global presence. Iveco was the commercial vehicle arm of Italian major Fiat before it was spun off into a separate firm.

Both are part of the Agnelli family's business empire. The acquisition is seen as helping Tatas build a global commercial vehicle business on a scale, with combined sales of over 540,000 units and over $25 billion in revenue.

This is also Tata Motors' largest acquisition since the $2.3 billion buyout of Jaguar Land Rover in 2008. For the Tata group, the buyout is the second-largest after the $13.1 billion takeover of Corus Group by Tata Steel Ltd in 2007.

Also Read | Tata Motors broadens global ambitions with Stellantis partnership

All eyes on integration While some analysts have raised concerns that completing the acquisition will require Tata Motors to focus on the business to achieve consistent financial performance, most analysts have noted that completion should deliver value to the Mumbai-based company.

Pramod Kumar, Vedant Kshatriya, and Hemal Bhundia of UBS Securities wrote in a 27 January note that the acquisition will widen the company's reach across geographies.

“We expect the transaction to be value-accretive for Tata Motors. Given its smaller scale relative to peers, we expect improving trucking volumes in Europe to support margin expansion and bolster cash flows, as the overall demand environment in the region continues to strengthen,” the UBS analysts said.