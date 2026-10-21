Iveco's minority shareholders emerge as key hurdle to Tata’s takeover bid

Tata Motors Ltd will need to win over most of Iveco’s silent shareholders—roughly three in four investors who stayed away from Friday’s special shareholder meeting—to complete its €3.9 billion acquisition and delist the Italian truck maker, according to Mint's review of the voting outcome.
About one in three non-promoter votes cast were against resolutions linked to the Tatas’ proposed takeover, including appointment of its executives to the board of Iveco, headquartered in Turin with its parent incorporated in the Netherlands. The opposition points to a tougher battle ahead for India’s largest truck maker as it races to secure the 80% shareholder acceptance needed to take full control of Iveco.