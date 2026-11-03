Chandrasekaran allays fears of Iveco plant closures ahead of union talks

Tata Sons chair Natarajan Chandrasekaran said on Tuesday that the conglomerate is not looking to reduce the global manufacturing and sales footprint of Italian truckmaker Iveco Group, fending off concerns about any reduction in factory or corporate presence in Europe ahead of wage negotiations with Italian worker unions.
During a press conference in Turin after Tata Motors Ltd managed to take control of Iveco following a 15-month acquisition process, Chandrasekaran said Iveco’s headquarters would remain in Italy and that both the companies would leverage each other’s technologies and markets.