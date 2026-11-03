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Chandrasekaran allays fears of Iveco plant closures ahead of union talks

Ayaan Kartik
4 min read3 Nov 2026, 06:44 PM IST
(From left) Girish Wagh, MD & CEO, Tata Motors Ltd, N. Chandrasekaran, chairman, Tata Sons, and Olof Persson, CEO, Iveco Group, in Turin on Tuesday.
(From left) Girish Wagh, MD & CEO, Tata Motors Ltd, N. Chandrasekaran, chairman, Tata Sons, and Olof Persson, CEO, Iveco Group, in Turin on Tuesday.
Summary

Tata Sons chairman assures Italian unions and regulators that the €3.9 billion buyout will not lead to plant closures, as both automakers move to unlock technology and regional market synergies.

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Tata Sons chair Natarajan Chandrasekaran said on Tuesday that the conglomerate is not looking to reduce the global manufacturing and sales footprint of Italian truckmaker Iveco Group, fending off concerns about any reduction in factory or corporate presence in Europe ahead of wage negotiations with Italian worker unions.

Tata Sons chair Natarajan Chandrasekaran said on Tuesday that the conglomerate is not looking to reduce the global manufacturing and sales footprint of Italian truckmaker Iveco Group, fending off concerns about any reduction in factory or corporate presence in Europe ahead of wage negotiations with Italian worker unions.

During a press conference in Turin after Tata Motors Ltd managed to take control of Iveco following a 15-month acquisition process, Chandrasekaran said Iveco’s headquarters would remain in Italy and that both the companies would leverage each other’s technologies and markets.

During a press conference in Turin after Tata Motors Ltd managed to take control of Iveco following a 15-month acquisition process, Chandrasekaran said Iveco’s headquarters would remain in Italy and that both the companies would leverage each other’s technologies and markets.

“We have run global businesses for a long time. And I've been fortunate to build, manage and grow businesses globally across the world in more than 100 countries,” Chandrasekaran said in response to a question about Iveco’s plans for its international plants.

“Building a global business is about respecting different markets, different market needs, talent in different markets, and the know-how about that market's product needs. And that's fundamental. So it is not a consolidation exercise,” he said, adding that the management couldn’t immediately specify the road ahead for each plant.

Iveco Group operates 16 industrial sites globally, with manufacturing concentrated in Europe and South America, alongside a presence in China. Italy serves as its largest production base, housing medium truck manufacturing in Brescia, light commercial vehicles in Suzzara, and engine and powertrain facilities in Foggia and Turin.

Its European network also spans truck plants in Madrid and Valladolid in Spain, bus facilities in France and the Czech Republic, and an electric and hydrogen truck plant in Ulm, Germany. Overseas, the group manufactures trucks and engines in Córdoba, Argentina, light-to-heavy vehicles in Sete Lagoas, Brazil, and engines in Chongqing, China.

Also Read | Mint explainer: what’s next for Tata Motors as it prepares to integrate Iveco?

Italian wage talks

Chandrasekaran’s remarks come ahead of wage negotiations with the workers’ union in Italy, scheduled to begin on 10 November.

In the run-up to joint negotiations with CNH Industrial, Ferrari, Iveco, and Stellantis, the unions issued a statement in October, saying, “In this very difficult phase, we must aim to protect not only jobs, but quality, decently paid jobs, to make the agreement a source of certainty, and to fully safeguard purchasing power.”

Speculation over Iveco’s global strategy comes after Tata Motors agreed not to immediately restructure the company's workforce or Italian plants, a key commitment made to secure clearance from the Italian government.

The Tata chairman noted that Tata Motors plans to unlock synergies with the Iveco Group and climb global sales rankings by expanding its footprint across India, Europe, and Latin America.

“Already the combined group of Tata Motors and Iveco is fourth largest and our ambitions are high,” Chandrasekaran said during his presentation at the conference.

“While ranking per se is not important and that is not the destination by itself, what it also signifies is it gives us the opportunity of scale because scales matter as much as technology matters,” he added.

Also Read | Robust volume growth powers Tata Motors in Q2, but input cost pressures loom

Turnaround strategy

With the €3.9 billion acquisition finalized, attention now shifts to turning around Iveco, which has struggled in key markets. In 2025, the company's revenue fell 7% to €13.4 billion, while net profit more than halved to €233 million from €489 million the previous year. Chandrasekaran, Jaguar Land Rover chief executive P.B. Balaji, and Tata Motors managing director Girish Wagh are among the top executives set to join Iveco.

Originally expected to close in June, the deal was delayed by regulatory approvals. The transaction creates a commercial vehicle powerhouse with combined annual sales of over 540,000 units and revenue exceeding $25 billion. According to earlier disclosures, Europe will account for nearly half of total sales, followed by India at 35% and the Americas at 15%.

Iveco has a strong position in Europe and is the third-largest commercial vehicle maker in Latin America, while Tata Motors has a more established presence in India and parts of Africa. The companies also have complementary distribution networks in markets such as West Asia, creating scope to expand each other’s reach.

The acquisition will also give Tata Motors access to products that it does not currently offer at scale, including heavy-duty deep-mining trucks and tractor-trailers. When the deal was first announced in July 2025, Tata Motors noted that the acquisition would present a meaningful opportunity to gain market share as commercial vehicle businesses are not easy to expand organically.

Also Read | Tata Motors broadens global ambitions with Stellantis partnership
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Meet the Author

Ayaan Kartik

Ayaan Kartik is a Delhi-based journalist tracking the ever-growing world of automobiles and their coRead more

mponents. With an experience of five years ranging from short-form news at Inshorts to longform journalism at Outlook Business magazine, he has dabbled into different storytelling formats. At Mint, he tries to regularly mix story styles, from longforms to crisp news stories. He has completed his graduation from Delhi University where he developed a liking for reading and writing about the world we live in today. Apart from automobiles, Ayaan likes to read up on geopolitics which has increasingly affected various sectors of the economy. Of all the promises journalism holds, he likes the fact that it allows a person to simply explain to readers about what is happening in the world. And what better sector than automobiles, which everyone since growing up has seen and felt connected to. Whether it is China's increasing grip on automobiles to growing affection for EVs in the country, Ayaan likes to connect his love for geopolitics and data to his stories as readers become more demanding on the types of stories they want.

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HomeCompaniesNewsChandrasekaran allays fears of Iveco plant closures ahead of union talks

Chandrasekaran allays fears of Iveco plant closures ahead of union talks

Ayaan Kartik
4 min read3 Nov 2026, 06:44 PM IST
(From left) Girish Wagh, MD & CEO, Tata Motors Ltd, N. Chandrasekaran, chairman, Tata Sons, and Olof Persson, CEO, Iveco Group, in Turin on Tuesday.
(From left) Girish Wagh, MD & CEO, Tata Motors Ltd, N. Chandrasekaran, chairman, Tata Sons, and Olof Persson, CEO, Iveco Group, in Turin on Tuesday.
Summary

Tata Sons chairman assures Italian unions and regulators that the €3.9 billion buyout will not lead to plant closures, as both automakers move to unlock technology and regional market synergies.

Gift this article

Tata Sons chair Natarajan Chandrasekaran said on Tuesday that the conglomerate is not looking to reduce the global manufacturing and sales footprint of Italian truckmaker Iveco Group, fending off concerns about any reduction in factory or corporate presence in Europe ahead of wage negotiations with Italian worker unions.

Tata Sons chair Natarajan Chandrasekaran said on Tuesday that the conglomerate is not looking to reduce the global manufacturing and sales footprint of Italian truckmaker Iveco Group, fending off concerns about any reduction in factory or corporate presence in Europe ahead of wage negotiations with Italian worker unions.

During a press conference in Turin after Tata Motors Ltd managed to take control of Iveco following a 15-month acquisition process, Chandrasekaran said Iveco’s headquarters would remain in Italy and that both the companies would leverage each other’s technologies and markets.

During a press conference in Turin after Tata Motors Ltd managed to take control of Iveco following a 15-month acquisition process, Chandrasekaran said Iveco’s headquarters would remain in Italy and that both the companies would leverage each other’s technologies and markets.

“We have run global businesses for a long time. And I've been fortunate to build, manage and grow businesses globally across the world in more than 100 countries,” Chandrasekaran said in response to a question about Iveco’s plans for its international plants.

“Building a global business is about respecting different markets, different market needs, talent in different markets, and the know-how about that market's product needs. And that's fundamental. So it is not a consolidation exercise,” he said, adding that the management couldn’t immediately specify the road ahead for each plant.

Iveco Group operates 16 industrial sites globally, with manufacturing concentrated in Europe and South America, alongside a presence in China. Italy serves as its largest production base, housing medium truck manufacturing in Brescia, light commercial vehicles in Suzzara, and engine and powertrain facilities in Foggia and Turin.

Its European network also spans truck plants in Madrid and Valladolid in Spain, bus facilities in France and the Czech Republic, and an electric and hydrogen truck plant in Ulm, Germany. Overseas, the group manufactures trucks and engines in Córdoba, Argentina, light-to-heavy vehicles in Sete Lagoas, Brazil, and engines in Chongqing, China.

Also Read | Mint explainer: what’s next for Tata Motors as it prepares to integrate Iveco?

Italian wage talks

Chandrasekaran’s remarks come ahead of wage negotiations with the workers’ union in Italy, scheduled to begin on 10 November.

In the run-up to joint negotiations with CNH Industrial, Ferrari, Iveco, and Stellantis, the unions issued a statement in October, saying, “In this very difficult phase, we must aim to protect not only jobs, but quality, decently paid jobs, to make the agreement a source of certainty, and to fully safeguard purchasing power.”

Speculation over Iveco’s global strategy comes after Tata Motors agreed not to immediately restructure the company's workforce or Italian plants, a key commitment made to secure clearance from the Italian government.

The Tata chairman noted that Tata Motors plans to unlock synergies with the Iveco Group and climb global sales rankings by expanding its footprint across India, Europe, and Latin America.

“Already the combined group of Tata Motors and Iveco is fourth largest and our ambitions are high,” Chandrasekaran said during his presentation at the conference.

“While ranking per se is not important and that is not the destination by itself, what it also signifies is it gives us the opportunity of scale because scales matter as much as technology matters,” he added.

Also Read | Robust volume growth powers Tata Motors in Q2, but input cost pressures loom

Turnaround strategy

With the €3.9 billion acquisition finalized, attention now shifts to turning around Iveco, which has struggled in key markets. In 2025, the company's revenue fell 7% to €13.4 billion, while net profit more than halved to €233 million from €489 million the previous year. Chandrasekaran, Jaguar Land Rover chief executive P.B. Balaji, and Tata Motors managing director Girish Wagh are among the top executives set to join Iveco.

Originally expected to close in June, the deal was delayed by regulatory approvals. The transaction creates a commercial vehicle powerhouse with combined annual sales of over 540,000 units and revenue exceeding $25 billion. According to earlier disclosures, Europe will account for nearly half of total sales, followed by India at 35% and the Americas at 15%.

Iveco has a strong position in Europe and is the third-largest commercial vehicle maker in Latin America, while Tata Motors has a more established presence in India and parts of Africa. The companies also have complementary distribution networks in markets such as West Asia, creating scope to expand each other’s reach.

The acquisition will also give Tata Motors access to products that it does not currently offer at scale, including heavy-duty deep-mining trucks and tractor-trailers. When the deal was first announced in July 2025, Tata Motors noted that the acquisition would present a meaningful opportunity to gain market share as commercial vehicle businesses are not easy to expand organically.

Also Read | Tata Motors broadens global ambitions with Stellantis partnership
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Ayaan Kartik

Ayaan Kartik is a Delhi-based journalist tracking the ever-growing world of automobiles and their coRead more

mponents. With an experience of five years ranging from short-form news at Inshorts to longform journalism at Outlook Business magazine, he has dabbled into different storytelling formats. At Mint, he tries to regularly mix story styles, from longforms to crisp news stories. He has completed his graduation from Delhi University where he developed a liking for reading and writing about the world we live in today. Apart from automobiles, Ayaan likes to read up on geopolitics which has increasingly affected various sectors of the economy. Of all the promises journalism holds, he likes the fact that it allows a person to simply explain to readers about what is happening in the world. And what better sector than automobiles, which everyone since growing up has seen and felt connected to. Whether it is China's increasing grip on automobiles to growing affection for EVs in the country, Ayaan likes to connect his love for geopolitics and data to his stories as readers become more demanding on the types of stories they want.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsChandrasekaran allays fears of Iveco plant closures ahead of union talks
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