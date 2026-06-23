Tata Motors targets bigger slice of PV and CV markets

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle Ltd and Tata Motors Ltd have set ambitious market share goals, with the passenger vehicle business aiming for a 20% share by 2030-31 and the commercial vehicle unit targeting 40% by 2027-28.

Tata Motors PV, during its investor day on Tuesday, revealed a 26-model product offensive for the domestic market, including six new nameplates, as it aims to nearly double its sales to more than 1.2 million units by FY31 to reach 20% market share by FY31.



The PV business is also looking to tap new export markets after gaining a foothold in countries such as South Africa, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan and Mauritius.

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The CV business, meanwhile, stopped short of sharing a long-term outlook and instead outlined a roadmap until FY28, centred on a product offensive and international expansion through exports and the Iveco acquisition to drive growth.

The CV business will add nine new models across the small-CV and pickup-truck segments.

The PV offensive A large part of Tata Motors PV's incremental growth of more than 600,000 units over the next five years will come from electric and CNG vehicles, as it expects that both technologies together will account for nearly half of sales in the Indian market.

“Our product interventions will expand our addressable market. New nameplates will capture existing segments, and also create new segments in the industry,” it noted in its presentation.

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While the carmaker is looking at two new EV-only nameplates, it will also launch three vehicles that will have both internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric variants.

The Tata Motors PV commentary comes after a bruising year marked by challenges at its British subsidiary, Jaguar Land Rover. Revenue fell 8% to ₹3.35 trillion as volumes shrank 23% to 308,000 units, while the September cyberattack and higher US tariffs pushed the company to an operating loss of ₹1,377 crore from a profit of ₹19,394 crore in FY25.

However, the carmaker expects to nearly double its revenue to ₹6 trillion by FY31 and achieve a double-digit operating profit margin of 10%. JLR has guided for a 4% operating profit margin for FY27.

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The Tata Motors PV stock fell 1.95% on Tuesday, as against a 0.77% declilne in the Nifty Auto.

Also Read | Jaguar Land Rover pays record ₹4,660-crore dividend to Tata Motors PV

The CV offensive As Tata Motors is still awaiting the completion of its $4.4 billion acquisition of its Italian peer, Iveco, it foresees a 4% gain in market share by FY28. At the end of FY26, it had a 36% market share and 428,000 unit sales.

The Iveco acquisition has slipped beyond its original June-quarter timeline and is now expected to close in the September quarter.

“Synergies from Iveco acquisition will unlock new geographies and complementary products,” the investor presentation noted.

To be sure, this is the first investor day for the CV business since it listed separately in November, following its demerger from the PV business.

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Its management noted that the company would focus on four key levers: profitable growth, defending its number-one market position, new customer-centric offerings, and scaling its international business.

It also plans to expand its offerings in international markets, given demand in key ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) markets such as Indonesia.

It reported a 5% dip in consolidated net profit to ₹3,030 crore in FY26. Without a ₹1,428-crore loss on investments due to its equity stake in Tata Capital, which was listed during the fiscal year, its profit grew by 9% to ₹4,458 crore. Revenue grew 44% to ₹83,855 crore on the back of 14% growth in domestic and international sales to 428,000 units.

Tata Motors' share price fell 1.8% on Tuesday, as against a 0.77% fall in the Nifty Auto.

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Also Read | Tata Motors slides 8% as JLR profit margin outlook remains below target

About the Author Ayaan Kartik Ayaan Kartik is a Delhi-based journalist tracking the ever-growing world of automobiles and their components. With an experience of five years ranging...Read More ✕ Ayaan Kartik Ayaan Kartik is a Delhi-based journalist tracking the ever-growing world of automobiles and their components. With an experience of five years ranging from short-form news at Inshorts to longform journalism at Outlook Business magazine, he has dabbled into different storytelling formats. At Mint, he tries to regularly mix story styles, from longforms to crisp news stories. He has completed his graduation from Delhi University where he developed a liking for reading and writing about the world we live in today. Apart from automobiles, Ayaan likes to read up on geopolitics which has increasingly affected various sectors of the economy. Of all the promises journalism holds, he likes the fact that it allows a person to simply explain to readers about what is happening in the world. And what better sector than automobiles, which everyone since growing up has seen and felt connected to. Whether it is China's increasing grip on automobiles to growing affection for EVs in the country, Ayaan likes to connect his love for geopolitics and data to his stories as readers become more demanding on the types of stories they want.