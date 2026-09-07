Tata Motors’ Jaguar Land Rover to lay off 4,000 jobs, reduce costs by ₹21,700 crore

̌̌Jaguar Land Rover, owned by Tata Motors, plans to cut up to 4,000 jobs in the United Kingdom. The British government has indicated that it will not fund efforts to prevent these losses, according to The Guardian.

JLR employs around 34,000 people across Britain. According to a JLR spokesperson, the company now needs to “adapt to evolving global market conditions”.

The company faces falling sales, American tariffs and growing competition from Chinese vehicles. Tata is understood to be pushing JLR to address these pressures.

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A major cyberattack in 2025 also stopped production for several weeks. This disrupted supply chains and hurt the wider British economy.

The proposed cuts represent almost 12% of its British workforce. JLR told employees on 4 September to expect a voluntary redundancy programme.

Under this programme, employees can choose to leave their jobs. The company aims to reduce costs by £1.7 billion ( ₹21,700 crore) over two years, the publication added.

Further details are expected on 7 September, including whether compulsory job cuts remain possible. Senior management and research and development roles are expected to face greater reductions. Production workers are likely to be less affected, according to sources cited by The Guardian.

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UK Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said running companies was not his responsibility. He indicated that government money would not be available for a bailout. However, he said discussions should focus on keeping businesses competitive amid difficult market conditions.

“If this is about making sure over time that the workforce is right to make the business as ⁠competitive as possible, that’s the conversation we need to have,” The Guardian quoted Reynolds as saying.

JLR chief executive PB Balaji will meet government officials and union leaders on 8 September. Unite general secretary Sharon Graham is expected to press Reynolds for help. Union officials want retraining or voluntary departures wherever possible, instead of compulsory job losses.

Also Read | JLR workforce shrinks for first time since pandemic

Government’s loan facility The UK government previously offered JLR a guaranteed loan facility worth £1.5 billion (more than ₹19,000 crore). The company has not used any of this facility.

Meanwhile, American tariffs have affected important models, including the Range Rover and Defender. Tariffs initially reached 27.5% before falling to 10% under a trade agreement.