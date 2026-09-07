Tata Motors’ Jaguar Land Rover aims to reduce costs by ₹21,700 crore by laying off 4,000 jobs

̌̌Jaguar Land Rover, owned by Tata Motors, plans to cut up to 4,000 jobs in the United Kingdom. The British government has indicated that it will not fund efforts to prevent these losses, according to The Guardian.

JLR employs around 34,000 people across Britain. According to a JLR spokesperson, the company now needs to “adapt to evolving global market conditions”.

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The company faces falling sales, American tariffs and growing competition from Chinese vehicles. Tata is understood to be pushing JLR to address these pressures.

Also Read | Tata Motors PV profit plunges 79% as JLR weighs on India gains

A major cyberattack in 2025 also stopped production for several weeks. This disrupted supply chains and hurt the wider British economy.

The proposed cuts represent almost 12% of its British workforce. JLR told employees on 4 September to expect a voluntary redundancy programme.

Under this programme, employees can choose to leave their jobs. The company aims to reduce costs by £1.7 billion ( ₹21,700 crore) over two years, the publication added.

Further details are expected on 7 September, including whether compulsory job cuts remain possible. Senior management and research and development roles are expected to face greater reductions. Production workers are likely to be less affected, according to sources cited by The Guardian.

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Also Read | Tata Agratas inks $530-million EV battery supply pact with JLR

UK Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said running companies was not his responsibility. He indicated that government money would not be available for a bailout. However, he said discussions should focus on keeping businesses competitive amid difficult market conditions.

“If this is about making sure over time that the workforce is right to make the business as ⁠competitive as possible, that’s the conversation we need to have,” The Guardian quoted Reynolds as saying.

JLR chief executive PB Balaji will meet government officials and union leaders on 8 September. Unite general secretary Sharon Graham is expected to press Reynolds for help. Union officials want retraining or voluntary departures wherever possible, instead of compulsory job losses.

Also Read | JLR workforce shrinks for first time since pandemic

Government’s loan facility The UK government previously offered JLR a guaranteed loan facility worth £1.5 billion (more than ₹19,000 crore). The company has not used any of this facility.

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Meanwhile, American tariffs have affected important models, including the Range Rover and Defender. Tariffs initially reached 27.5% before falling to 10% under a trade agreement.

JLR's difficulties reflect wider pressure across the car industry. Volkswagen also plans further job cuts as it faces American tariffs and Chinese competition. For JLR employees, the talks on 8 September could provide clarity about their future.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.