Tata Motors' JLR free cash flow seen at £400 million in Q1FY242 min read 08 Jul 2023, 01:22 AM IST
Retail sales for the first quarter of FY24 showed a similar surge, with 101,994 units sold, representing a 29% increase compared to Q1FY23.
New Delhi: Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), Tata Motors' luxury auto arm on Friday said it expects to report free cash flow for the April - June quarter to cross £400 million, the company said in a press release. To be sure, JLR had shared guidance that it expects to generate £2 billion for the fiscal.
