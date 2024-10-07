Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover on Monday reported a 3 per cent decline in retail sales at 1,03,108 units in the second quarter of the current fiscal as compared to the year-ago period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Retail sales for the first six months of the financial year were at 2,14,288 units, up 3 per cent year-on-year, Tata Motors said in a statement.

Production in Q2 FY25 was restricted to 86,000 units, down 7 per cent as compared to 93,000 units in the year-ago period as a result of aluminium supply disruptions reported in Q1 FY25, it added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}