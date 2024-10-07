Hello User
Tata Motors JLR Q2 Update: Production slumps 7% to 86K units, retail sales down 3% to 1.03 lakh units

Tata Motors JLR Q2 Update: Production slumps 7% to 86K units, retail sales down 3% to 1.03 lakh units

Nikita Prasad

  Tata Motors JLR Q2 Update: Production slumps 7% to 86K units, retail sales down 3% to 1.03 lakh units

Tata Motors’ unit JLR reported a drop of three per cent in retail sales. Reuters

Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover on Monday reported a 3 per cent decline in retail sales at 1,03,108 units in the second quarter of the current fiscal as compared to the year-ago period.

Retail sales for the first six months of the financial year were at 2,14,288 units, up 3 per cent year-on-year, Tata Motors said in a statement.

Production in Q2 FY25 was restricted to 86,000 units, down 7 per cent as compared to 93,000 units in the year-ago period as a result of aluminium supply disruptions reported in Q1 FY25, it added.

We expect both production and wholesale volumes to pick up strongly in the second half of the financial year as the aluminium supply situation normalises, the company said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
