Coming soon, India-assembled Range Rovers by JLR
A new assembly line for Range Rover and Range Rover Sport will be set up in Tata Motors' manufacturing facility in Pune
The move is expected to reduce prices by 18%-22%, while still keeping them in the ₹1.5 crore and above category
For the first time in over half a century, Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc (JLR), the British arm of Tata Motors, will assemble its flagship luxury sports utility vehicles Range Rover and Range Rover Sport outside the UK, choosing India.