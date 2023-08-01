Hello User
Tata Motors July Auto Sales: Total dispatches fall 1.4% to 80,633 units; EV sales jump 53% YoY

1 min read 01 Aug 2023, 02:38 PM IST Livemint ,Edited By Ankit Gohel

  • Tata Motors' total domestic wholesales last month declined marginally to 78,844 units from 78,978 units, YoY.

Tata Motors' total Commercial Vehicle (CV) sales in July fell 4% to 32,944 units from 34,154 units in the same month last year.

Tata Motors on Tuesday reported total sales in the domestic and international market for July 2023 at 80,633 vehicles, a fall of 1.4% as compared to 81,790 units sold during July 2022.

The auto major’s total domestic wholesales last month declined marginally to 78,844 units from 78,978 units, YoY.

Total Commercial Vehicle (CV) sales in July fell 4% to 32,944 units from 34,154 units in the same month last year.

In the CV segment, total sales for MH&ICV Domestic & International Business in July 2023, including trucks and buses, stood at 13,830 units compared to 12,974 units, YoY.

Also Read: Bajaj Auto July Sales: Total sales fall 10% to 3.19 lakh units; two-wheeler dispatches down 15% YoY

Meanwhile, in the passenger vehicle (PV) segment, Electric Vehicles (EV) witnessed a strong wholesales growth during the month. The company sold 6,329 units of EVs in July, up by 53% from 4,151 units in the year-ago period.

The company’s total passenger vehicle sales, including EVs, rose marginally to 47,689 units from 47,636 units.

At 2:35 pm, Tata Motors share price was trading 0.38% higher at 646.50 apiece on the BSE.

Updated: 01 Aug 2023, 02:38 PM IST
