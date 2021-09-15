NEW DELHI: In a push for green mobility, Tata Motors on Wednesday commercially launched the ‘XPRES T EV’ for fleet customers, with Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (Fame) subsidy pricing.

“The new XPRES-T Electric Sedan range pricing starts at Rs9.54 lakhs," the firm said in a statement.

This comes in the backdrop of state-owned EESL been allotted demand aggregation of electric three-wheeler and electric bus component under the ₹10,000 crore Fame scheme of the government. Its subsidiary Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL) aims to have 200,000 two-wheeled electric vehicles (EVs) and 300,000 three-wheeled EVs across India.

“Targeted at mobility services, corporate and government fleet customers, the XPRES-T EV will come with an optimal battery size, captive fast charging solution, which will ensure outstandingly low cost of ownership in addition to safety and passenger comfort, making it a comprehensive and attractive proposition for fleet owners and operators," as per the statement.

"The all-new XPRES-T electric sedan packs a high energy density battery of 21.5 kWh and 16.5 kWh with 2 range options - 213km and 165km (ARAI certified range under test conditions). Available in two trim options, the XPRES-T EV comes with zero tail-pipe emission, single speed automatic transmission, dual airbags, ABS with EBD as standard across variants. The XPRES –T EV can be can be charged from 0- 80% in 90 mins and 110 mins (for 16.5 kWh and 21.5 kWh respectively), using fast charging or can also be normally charged from any 15 A plug point," the statement added.

India’s EV push also comes at a time when climate change is a clear and present danger as articulated by the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report which said that extreme weather events will impact lives, livelihoods and businesses in India and South Asia, and called for immediate steps to mitigate climate change.

