Tata Motors launches ‘XPRES T EV’ with Fame subsidy pricing

"The all-new XPRES-T electric sedan packs a high energy density battery of 21.5 kWh and 16.5 kWh with 2 range options - 213km and 165km (ARAI certified range under test conditions). Available in two trim options, the XPRES-T EV comes with zero tail-pipe emission, single speed automatic transmission, dual airbags, ABS with EBD as standard across variants. The XPRES –T EV can be can be charged from 0- 80% in 90 mins and 110 mins (for 16.5 kWh and 21.5 kWh respectively), using fast charging or can also be normally charged from any 15 A plug point," the statement added.