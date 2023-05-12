Tata Motors likely to announce dividend along with its Q4 results1 min read . Updated: 12 May 2023, 08:13 AM IST
Tata Motors told stock exchanges on 4 May that its board will meet on 12 May to consider declaring dividend for shareholders.
Auto major Tata Motors may declare dividend along with its March quarter results on May 12. The company would declare a dividend for the first time since 2016, as it returned to profitability in the December quarter after two consecutive years of losses.
