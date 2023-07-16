Tata Motors’ share of M&HCV mkt hits 10-year low in Q1

“M&HCV goods tonnage wise sales is estimated to have grown 8% year-on-year (35% lower sequentially): Tonnage sales growth has been higher than volume growth on yearly basis but underperformed on a quarterly basis.The difference in volume and tonnage growth for Tata Motors was the highest in trucks (-10% volume vs 2% tonnage growth), followed by Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles (20% volume growth vs 26% tonnage growth) and Ashok Leyland (0.3% volume growth vs 5% tonnage growth). M&HCV haulage and tipper sales fell 11%/ and 7%, respectively, while the tractor-trailer segment grew 53% in the first quarter of FY23", Elara said in a note.

