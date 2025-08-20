Tata Motors marks re-entry into South Africa, launches THESE four models — Check details

Tata Motors has officially made a re-entry into the passenger vehicle market in South Africa, marking its entrance following a six-year hiatus since 2019.

Tata Motors has launched four models in South Africa, including three ranges of SUVs and an entry-level compact hatchback. The company made a comeback in the country in a partnership with Motus Holdings, South Africa’s automotive distributor.

“Our aspiration, as part of our mid-term plan, is to be one of the top five passenger vehicles in South Africa, with a 6 per cent to 8 per cent market share,” Thato Magasa, the new country head for Tata Motor Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) said during the launch on Tuesday.

Tata Motors in South Africa: Cars launched Global automakers like Tata Motors have been responding to the growing demand of budget-friendly cars, and have been giving consumers more options.

To keep up with the demand, Tata Motors has launched four of its passenger vehicles in South Africa for now, including —

Tata Punch compact SUV,

Tata Curvv coupe-inspired SUV,

Tata Tiago hatchback,

and the flagship Tata Harrier premium SUV According to Reuters, all the cars will go on sale from September.

Tata Motors to compete against Chinese automakers Tata Motors is returning to South Africa amid competition from a rising tide of Chinese automakers such as Chery Group, BYD, Beijing Automotive and GWM.

These companies have offered customers competitively priced vehicles with different powertrains in recent years.

Tata exited the passenger vehicles market in 2019 after selling brands such as its Indica hatchback, some of which were affordable but drew mixed reactions from consumers who opted for rivals.

It retained commercial vehicle operations in South Africa, however.

"We have listened, we have learned, and we have tailored our offering to meet South Africa's needs," Shailesh Chandra, managing director for TMPV and electric mobility, said at the event.

“Our return to South Africa marks a significant milestone in Tata Motors’ global journey. We are excited to bring our new-generation of vehicles—engineered with cutting-edge technology, uncompromising safety, and modern design—to a market that values safety, quality and innovation,” he added.

Future plans Tata Motors plans to launch with 40 dealerships nationwide, with plans to expand to 60 by 2026.

The company also plans to launch its Nexon and Sierra SUVs by 2026. Both the models have gained popularity in India.