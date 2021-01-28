Tata Motors may see improvement in consolidated revenue, operating profit in Q3

According to brokerage firm, Emkay Global, the New Delhi based carmaker is likely report a 92% year-on-year increase in net profit to ₹2957.2 crore as result of 20% jump in net sales to ₹86364.3 crore. The operating profit or the earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) is expected to improve by 49% to ₹10743.7 crore and the operating margins are also likely to expand by 240 basis points to 12.4% as result of better sales, product mix and cost cutting methods adopted by the company.