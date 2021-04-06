Tata Motors opens ten new passenger vehicle showrooms in NCR region

Tata Motors Ltd – country third largest passenger vehicle manufacturer – on Tuesday announced opening of ten new dealerships in the National Capital Region to improve retail sales of its vehicles. The Mumbai based company has witnessed significant recovery in sales in FY 21 despite Covid-19 induced economic downturn and plans to consolidate on its recent success.

Of the ten new showrooms, seven will be in New Delhi, two in Gurugram and one in Faridabad. The addition of new showrooms also points to the importance the automakers attach to physical showrooms to reach out to the customers, notwithstanding the focus on using digital platforms to reach out to customers after the Covid-19 outbreak.

“With these additions, a total of 29 outlets will now cater to a larger customer group in the region, giving them access to the stunning and wide range of Tata Motors’ New Forever passenger cars and UVs and services. Expanding its class leading automotive experience, the inauguration of these facilities is in line with Tata Motors’ retail acceleration strategy," said the company in a statement.

It further added that equipped with the latest technology, advance mechanization and automation, these new showrooms will provide unparalleled customer experience with workshops for faster service turnaround and retail Tata Motors’ New Forever passenger vehicle line-up.

Tata Motors passenger vehicle sales rose to its highest level in FY 21, in 8 years, despite the Covid-19 induced economic slowdown as demand for its vehicles like Tiago, Nexon and Altroz rose as customers wanted to shift to personal mobility. The company ended the year as the third largest manufacturer of passenger vehicles in the domestic market.

“This expansion drive comes on the back of a robust sales performance as we registered highest ever annual sales in 8 years, while posting a growth of 69% in FY21, over FY20. In line with our retail expansion plans, we are elated to inaugurate ten new outlets in Delhi NCR in a single day. Our ‘New Forever’ range of products continue to witness strong acceptance in the market and the addition of new network operations across the country will provide a holistic customer experience – both online & offline, as we cater to their evolving needs," said Rajan Amba – vice president, sales, marketing and customer care, PVBU, Tata Motors

