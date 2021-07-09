Tata Motors partners IndusInd Bank to push passenger vehicle sales

“Under the Step Up scheme, customers can now avail EMI options starting as low as ₹834/- per lakh per month, depending on the scheme and the products at an attractive interest rate. As per the scheme, the EMI payments will remain lower for a period of 3-6 months depending on the convenience of the buyer. This will be provided with non-income proof funding and flexible tenor options ranging from one to seven years depending on the product and variant," Tata Motors said in a statement.