Tata Motors plans a premium push as competition intensifies in EV space
Tata Motors launched the EV variant of its Harrier SUV on Tuesday at an ex-showroom price of ₹21.49 lakh. The launch of the new EV comes at a time when Tata Motors' lead in the electric vehicles segment is being aggressively challenged by MG Motor India, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) and Hyundai.
Tata Motors Ltd, the country's first carmaker to enter the electric vehicles space with the launch of Tigor back in 2018, aims to bolster its presence in the premium EV segment while ensuring products across a full spectrum of price points amid intensifying competition.