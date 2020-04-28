Home > Companies > News > Tata Motors plans to raise 1,000 crore via issue of debentures

NEW DELHI : Tata Motors on Tuesday said it is looking to raise 1,000 crore through issue of debentures.

"The company is desirous of offering rated, listed, unsecured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures aggregating 1,000 crore in three tranches," Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.

In this regard the company is planning to hold a meeting of its duly constituted committee of the board on May 5, it added.

The fund-raising is pursuant to the approval of the board's resolution passed at its meeting held on March 27, 2020, the auto major said.

