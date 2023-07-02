Tata Motors posts 5% YoY rise in PV sales in June 23, domestic sales up by 1%2 min read 02 Jul 2023, 07:16 AM IST
Tata Motors witnessed an 8 per cent YoY rise in its passenger vehicle sales in June 2023. Its domestic sale witnessed a nominal growth of 1 per cent in last one year
Tata Motors witnessed an 8 per cent YoY rise in its passenger vehicle sale in the June quarter of 2023 against the June quarter of previous year. On the domestic sale front, the company witnessed a 2 per cent reduction in its total domestic sales at 2,22,345 units in Q1 FY2023 as against 2,25,828 units in the same quarter a year ago.
