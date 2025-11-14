Tata Motors PV slips into a loss in Q2 as JLR woes mount
TMPVL is the only one among India’s top four carmakers to report a loss during the quarter. That came as its British subsidiary, which contributes about 80% of the revenue, grapples with the impact of a cyberattack and US tariffs.
NEW DELHI : Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd slipped into losses in the September quarter as its British subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover faced output cut and pared its profit margin guidance due to a cyberattack at manufacturing plants, higher US tariffs and a new tax in China.