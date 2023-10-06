comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Oct 06 2023 15:55:46
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 125.9 0.52%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 235.75 0.79%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 196.85 0.18%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 594.1 0.31%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,534.15 -0.11%
Business News/ Companies / News/  Tata Motors Q2 Update: Global wholesales up 7% to 3.42 lakh units, PV down 3%; check details
Back

Tata Motors Q2 Update: Global wholesales up 7% to 3.42 lakh units, PV down 3%; check details

 Livemint

The Tata group-owned company's global passenger vehicle (PV) wholesale declined three per cent YoY at 1.38 lakh units, while its global commercial vehicle (CV) wholesales rose three per cent at 1.06 lakh units.

(File Image) Tata Motors (Bloomberg)Premium
(File Image) Tata Motors (Bloomberg)

Leading auto major Tata Motors' group global wholesales rose of seven per cent at 3.42 lakh units year-on-year (YoY) for the July-September quarter (Q2FY24). The Tata group-owned company's global passenger vehicle (PV) wholesale declined three per cent YoY at 1.38 lakh units, while its global commercial vehicle (CV) wholesales rose three per cent at 1.06 lakh units. 

OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App